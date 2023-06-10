×
Read Next: Lizzo Gets Futuristic at Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 in Chrome Dress & Matching Combat Boots
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Katie Holmes Drips in Chanel With Monogrammed ‘Mom’ Jeans & Suede Ballet Flats in NYC

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9.
Katie Holmes, Alice + Olivia, NYEW, New York Fashion Week, red carpet, presentation, jeans, blue jeans, blue top, silk top, boots, black boots, leather boots, womens boots, heeled boots
Katie Holmes, Ulla Johnson, boots, leather boots, Fashion Week, NYFW
Katie Holmes, Celebrity Style, Sneakers
Katie Holmes, Tom Ford, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, fashion show, runway show, front row, black dress, hooded dress, sandals, chain sandals, black sandals, heeled sandals, stiletto sandals
View Gallery
View Gallery16 Images
Share

Katie Holmes was spotted taking a stroll out in New York yesterday.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star kept it casual for her walk in the Big Apple, her outfit comprised simply of elevated closet staples. On top, Holmes sported a black tweed jacket with ample pocket detailing and silver button closures worn overtop a plain white tee.

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9.
Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9.splash / SplashNews.com

As for bottoms, she donned baggy light-wash Chanel “mom” jeans with a white polka-dot print, featuring the French designer brand’s logo throughout.

As for accessories, “Batman Begins” star toted a black bag with a gold chain shoulder strap. Holmes also wore matching gold earrings in an asymmetrical style. Adding on the ultimate accessory, Holmes carried a Chanel shopping bag.

On the footwear front, Holmes stepped out in Chanel ballet flats. The jet-black pair was comprised of black suede uppers with rounded satin cap-toes. Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities. The footwear has recently been worn by top stars including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade and Kendall Jenner.

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9.
A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes.splash / SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador.

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9.
Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9.splash / SplashNews.com

Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

PHOTOSAll of Katie Holmes’ Best Fall Looks

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Best Work Shoes for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Katie Holmes Drips in Chanel With 'Mom' Jeans & Ballet Flats in NYC
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani
49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani
David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89
wwd
David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89
Mature Shoppers Are Swapping Out Their Pricey Foundations For This ‘Long-Lasting’ $9 One That Andie MacDowell Uses to Get Red-Carpet Ready
Mature Shoppers Are Swapping Out Their Pricey Foundations For This ‘Long-Lasting’ $9 One That Andie MacDowell Uses to Get Red-Carpet Ready
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad