Katie Holmes Drips in Chanel With Monogrammed ‘Mom’ Jeans & Suede Ballet Flats in NYC

Katie Holmes was spotted taking a stroll out in New York yesterday.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star kept it casual for her walk in the Big Apple, her outfit comprised simply of elevated closet staples. On top, Holmes sported a black tweed jacket with ample pocket detailing and silver button closures worn overtop a plain white tee.

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York on June 9. splash / SplashNews.com

As for bottoms, she donned baggy light-wash Chanel “mom” jeans with a white polka-dot print, featuring the French designer brand’s logo throughout.

As for accessories, “Batman Begins” star toted a black bag with a gold chain shoulder strap. Holmes also wore matching gold earrings in an asymmetrical style. Adding on the ultimate accessory, Holmes carried a Chanel shopping bag.

On the footwear front, Holmes stepped out in Chanel ballet flats. The jet-black pair was comprised of black suede uppers with rounded satin cap-toes. Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities. The footwear has recently been worn by top stars including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade and Kendall Jenner.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. splash / SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador.

Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

