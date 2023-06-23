Katie Holmes Slips on Miu Miu Flats and Chloé Knit Dress at American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Season 2023 Opening Night

Katie Holmes attended the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night performance of “Like Water For Chocolate” at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York yesterday.

The “Miss Meadows” star wore a black sleeveless knit maxi dress with a strappy bodice and sheer portions where the knitting was more sparse, giving the garment a grungy look. The knitwear was vaguely grungy and elevated further with the addition of complementary accessories.

Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night. Getty Images

As for accessories, Holmes toted a black leather clutch with a woven strap worn alongside gold pendant necklaces. As for her hair, the thespian styled her hair parted down the middle and simply straightened.

On the footwear front, Holmes stepped into a pair of black leather Miu Miu ballet flats. The jet-black pair was comprised of black patent leather uppers with rounded toes topped with dainty bows. The style also featured thick straps studded with silver eyelet detailing that gave the girly style a grungy twist.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. Getty Images

Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities. Beyond Holmes, the footwear has recently been worn by top stars including Elsa Hosk, Ivanka Trump, Kelly Clarkson, Nicky Hilton, Zaya Wade and Kendall Jenner. Miu Miu ballet flats have become a hot commodity in 2023.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador.

Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night performance of “Like Water For Chocolate” at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 22, 2023 in New York. Getty Images

Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

