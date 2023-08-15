Katie Holmes Laces Into Destroyed White Balenciaga Sneakers in NYC

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katie Holmes elevated athleisure with a grungy kick this summer.

On Sunday, Holmes was spotted strolling in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood in a set of high-top Balenciaga sneakers. Her $750 Paris style featured white canvas uppers with rounded toes, cinched by matching laces. The “Rare Objects” actress’ set was finished with matte rubber soles — complete with black “Balenciaga” lettering on each toe — for a casual, relaxed base.

Katie Holmes walks in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City on Aug. 14, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

Holmes’ shoes gained an edge from their faintly distressed cotton detailing as well, bringing her attire — a simple black tank top and sweatpants — a nonchalant flair. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress paired her neutral athleisure with complementary accessories to form a coordinated, yet casual outfit: a thin gold chain necklace, glossy tortoiseshell-framed cat-eye sunglasses and A.P.C.’s monogrammed $745 Poppy tote — which she’s also been spotted carrying on multiple occasions.

Balenciaga’s Paris sneakers. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Sneakers like Holmes’ are favored for their monochrome palette and higher-coverage silhouettes. High-top styles in matte neutral tones — particularly all-white — have especially grown in popularity for their retro athletic roots and versatility. Numerous brands have released their own versions in leather, canvas and suede throughout the year, as seen in new collections from Vans, Converse and Saint Laurent.

A closer look at Holmes’ sneakers. Gotham/GC Images

Holmes is best known for her classic “everywoman” style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, the “All We Had” director keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty shoes, Holmes’ ties to the fashion industry have also earned her an Olay brand ambassador title, as well as starring in campaigns for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

