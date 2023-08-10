Katie Holmes Takes New York in Trendy Suede Adidas Sambas Sneakers With Boyfriend Shirt and Alo Yoga Sweatpants

×
Katie Holmes, Adidas Sambas, sneakers, suede, Alo Yoga.
February 10, 2020, New York, New York, USA: Zimmerman F/W 2020 Fashion Show,.SIR Stage 37, NYC.February 10, 2020.Photos by , Photos Inc. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: February 10, 2020, New York, New York, USA: KATIE HOLMES at the Zimmerman F/W 2020 Fashion Show,.SIR Stage 37, NYC.February 10, 2020.Photos by , Photos Inc. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA607234_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY. 06 May 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MCG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA657160_076.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes at the Nordstrom grand opening in New York City. 22 Oct 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA533214_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018. 07 Dec 2018 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA321107_099.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes was spotted out in New York yesterday clad in a casual and effortlessly cool ensemble.

On the footwear front, the “Batman” star laced up a pair of classic black and white Adidas Sambas sneakers. The low-top sneakers included the brand’s iconic three stripes on the sides in a contrasting white hue against black suede uppers. The footwear also featured logo detailing in a bright blue and white on the tongue, flexible gum rubber outsoles and a sleek black suede lace-up silhouette.

Katie Holmes, Adidas Sambas, sneakers, suede, Alo Yoga.
Katie Holmes in New York on Aug. 9, 2023.DK / SplashNews.com

The style has become synonymous with those who have that “it-girl” status. Think of people like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes, those who embody the popular trends of the day while starting new ones. Sambas have since become a recent hot commodity in closets all over the world thanks to these select trendy few.

The viral sneaker comes in a variety of colorways and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and a comfortable and endlessly walkable fit, making them perfect for any occasion. From dresses to jeans, sweats to leggings, Adidas Sambas go with just about everything.

Katie Holmes, Adidas Sambas, sneakers, suede, Alo Yoga.
A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes.DK / SplashNews.com

For her romp in Manhattan, the “Miss Meadows” actress wore a light blue button-down shirt in an oversized style layered overtop a plain gray tank top. On the bottom, Holmes sported comfy casual cream-colored sweats from Alo Yoga, also in a slouchy style. Rounding out her look, the thespian toted a black leather shoulder bag and donned sunglasses featuring round frames.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador.

Katie Holmes, Adidas Sambas, sneakers, suede, Alo Yoga.
Katie Holmes in New York on Aug. 9, 2023.DK / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Katie Holmes Sports 'It-Girl' Adidas Sambas With Boyfriend Shirt in NY
