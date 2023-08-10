Katie Holmes Takes New York in Trendy Suede Adidas Sambas Sneakers With Boyfriend Shirt and Alo Yoga Sweatpants

Katie Holmes was spotted out in New York yesterday clad in a casual and effortlessly cool ensemble.

On the footwear front, the “Batman” star laced up a pair of classic black and white Adidas Sambas sneakers. The low-top sneakers included the brand’s iconic three stripes on the sides in a contrasting white hue against black suede uppers. The footwear also featured logo detailing in a bright blue and white on the tongue, flexible gum rubber outsoles and a sleek black suede lace-up silhouette.

Katie Holmes in New York on Aug. 9, 2023. DK / SplashNews.com

The style has become synonymous with those who have that “it-girl” status. Think of people like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes, those who embody the popular trends of the day while starting new ones. Sambas have since become a recent hot commodity in closets all over the world thanks to these select trendy few.

The viral sneaker comes in a variety of colorways and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and a comfortable and endlessly walkable fit, making them perfect for any occasion. From dresses to jeans, sweats to leggings, Adidas Sambas go with just about everything.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. DK / SplashNews.com

For her romp in Manhattan, the “Miss Meadows” actress wore a light blue button-down shirt in an oversized style layered overtop a plain gray tank top. On the bottom, Holmes sported comfy casual cream-colored sweats from Alo Yoga, also in a slouchy style. Rounding out her look, the thespian toted a black leather shoulder bag and donned sunglasses featuring round frames.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador.

Katie Holmes in New York on Aug. 9, 2023. DK / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

