Katie Holmes Strolls in $90 Adidas Samba Sneakers in NYC

Katie Holmes brought a trendy edge to her off-duty weekend style.

On Saturday, Holmes was spotted walking in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood in Manhattan, wearing a set of soft gray Alo Yoga sweatpants. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress‘ athleisure bottoms were nonchalanty layered with a white cotton T-shirt, featuring a rectangular print of a vintage television set and record player.

Katie Holmes walks in NoHo in New York City on Aug. 5, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

While outside, Holmes opted to layer her casual outfit with two thin gold necklaces and a set of cat-eyed sunglasses with dark tortoiseshell frames. The star’s ensemble was complete with a slouchy black leather A.P.C. tote bag — the brand’s $745 Poppy shopper, featuring a gold buckle-decorated handle and allover light tan logo print.

When it came to footwear, Holmes laced into a pair of black Adidas sneakers to finish her outfit. The actress’ $90 Samba style — which she’s worn on numerous occasions — featured low-top paneled leather and suede uppers with rounded toes, topped by Adidas’ signature white triple stripes. The lace-up pair was finished with its signature retro blue tongue patches, as well as dark flat gum rubber soles. The style — an Adidas soccer style from the ’80s, which has found renewed popularity from celebrity fans like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber — added a relaxed finish to Holmes’ attire while remaining practical for walking around the city.

A closer look at Holmes’ Adidas sneakers. Gotham/GC Images

Adidas’ Samba sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

However, this wasn’t Holmes’ only nonchalant style moment this summer. On Friday, the “Batman Begins” star was also spotted strolling in New York City, smoothly dressed in an eyelet-accented light blue T-shirt and blue denim jeans cinched with a brown leather belt. The actress’ look was given a summer-worthy twist with a rounded woven raffia handbag, as well as smooth wedged sandals with black leather straps and a light beige base.

Katie Holmes walks in NoHo in New York City on Aug. 4, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, the actress keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ ties to the fashion industry have also earned her an Olay brand ambassador title, as well as starring in campaigns for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

