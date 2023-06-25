×
Katie Holmes Slips On $90 Adidas Samba Sneakers with Elevated Basics in NYC

February 10, 2020, New York, New York, USA: Zimmerman F/W 2020 Fashion Show,.SIR Stage 37, NYC.February 10, 2020.Photos by , Photos Inc. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: February 10, 2020, New York, New York, USA: KATIE HOLMES at the Zimmerman F/W 2020 Fashion Show,.SIR Stage 37, NYC.February 10, 2020.Photos by , Photos Inc. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA607234_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY. 06 May 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MCG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA657160_076.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes at the Nordstrom grand opening in New York City. 22 Oct 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA533214_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018. 07 Dec 2018 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA321107_099.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes brought a casual take to wardrobe basics while out and about in New York City.

On Friday, Holmes was spotted strolling through the city’s Soho neighborhood in an effortlessly tonal outfit: a matte white T-shirt, paired with a set of light green pleated trousers. The “Rare Objects” star’s set was layered with a smooth black slip-on cardigan and black socks, bringing Holmes’ attire a distinctly easygoing minimalism.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City on June 23, 2023.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Holmes opted to finish her outfit with a white pebbled leather shoulder bag, which featured a large base with a thin shoulder strap. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress‘ look was further complemented with black sunglasses, a thin gold necklace and light pink organic pearl drop earrings — a contemporary take on the rising trend of pearl jewelry, seen in new collections from brands including SENIA New York, Brinker + Eliza, Martha Calvo and Jennifer Behr.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City on June 23, 2023.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Holmes opted to give her outfit a dash of sport with a pair of black Adidas sneakers. Her $90 Samba style featured low-top paneled leather and suede uppers with rounded toes, as well as Adidas’ signature triple stripes in white. The lace-up pair was finished with its signature retro blue tongue patches, as well as dark flat gum rubber soles. The style — one of Adidas’ soccer shoes from the ’80s, which has found renewed popularity from celebrity fans including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber — added a nonchalant finish to Holmes’ attire while remaining casual and practical for walking around the city.

A closer look at Holmes’ Adidas Samba sneakers.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Adidas’ leather Samba sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, the actress keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ ties to the fashion industry have also earned her an Olay brand ambassador title, as well as starring in campaigns for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

