Katie Holmes Takes a Stroll in Adidas Retropy E5 Sneakers and Cozy Sweats

Katie Holmes was spotted taking a stroll out in New York yesterday, outfitted in an ultra-casual outfit.

Paired with blue and white striped socks, the “Batman” stepped out in a pair of off-white and blue Retropy E5 sneakers from Adidas. The low-top sneakers featured a chunky athletic silhouette along with the brand’s iconic three stripe detailing on the sides in a contrasting deep blue hue against the off-white textile and suede uppers.

Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York. GC Images

The running sneakers also featured logo detailing in blue and red on the tongue, flexible gum rubber outsoles and a sleek lace suede lace-up silhouette.

Adidas is a brand truly at the forefront of fashion. Their Samba style alone has made waves within the industry, seen on top stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and even Holmes. Speaking of the “Dawson’s Creek” star, Holmes’ wardrobe is chock full of Adidas styles. She’s been photographed in her trusty OG black and white Sambas more times than anyone can count and for good reason. Many Adidas styles are endlessly versatile, working with just about every silhouette from dresses to denim.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. GC Images

Adidas Retropy E5 sneakers. Adidas

Dressed down for her walk, the thespian donned a gray t-shirt featuring a colorful lightning bolt printed on the front worn in tandem with baggy light gray sweats. Holmes’ sweats featured a drawstring waistline and wide legs. The stylish star also toted a large printed black leather shoulder bag with gold hardware and shaded her features with equally large sunglasses.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador.

Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York. GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

