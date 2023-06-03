×
Read Next: Sofia Vergara Channels ‘The Great Gatsby’ in Reem Acra Dress & Heels for Heidi Klum’s Birthday Party
Kathy Hilton Blooms in Beaded Floral Suit and Crystalized Pumps at Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Former tennis player, Stan Smith attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Footwear News)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Kathy Hilton, Editorial Director of FN and Chief Brand Officer of Fairchild Media Group Michael Atmore, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Footwear News)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Kathy Hilton, Editorial Director of FN and Chief Brand Officer of Fairchild Media Group Michael Atmore, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, shoe detail, attend the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Footwear News)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Chloe Abbott and Leah Falland attend the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Footwear News)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Leah Falland attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Footwear News)
Kathy Hilton attended the Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala yesterday in Los Angeles alongside her husband, Richard Hilton.

For the gala, the fashion designer donned a black suit composed of a slightly oversized blazer featuring silver beaded and fringy floral appliques worn overtop a black cami. On the bottom, Kathy wore a simple pair of flared black trousers that matched her suit jacket.

Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.FilmMagic,

Turning heads, Kathy toted a black leather bag with a large floral applique and a chain shoulder strap worn with similarly shiny diamond-encrusted hoops.

As for footwear, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stepped out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The footwear featured black satin uppers and sharp toes situated with crystalized buckles that gave her look an added touch of glam. The footwear was finished off with 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

Kathy Hilton arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
A closer look at Kathy Hilton’s shoes.FilmMagic,

Where shoes are concerned, Kathy often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents. The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and blooming floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats.

They are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in whimsical prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Kathy isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

Kathy Hilton arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Kathy Hilton arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.FilmMagic,

The annual gala is one of the most important fundraising events supporting innovative research and therapeutic approaches to eradicate MS through the foundation’s Center Without Walls program. The event was held at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023, and saw the attendance of big stars like Kathy Hilton, Denise Richards, Gigi Gorgeous, Heidi D’Amelio and Alessandra Ambrosio, among others.

PHOTOS: See what Kathy Hilton and other celebrities wore to the 2021 FN Achievement Awards. 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Kathy Hilton Shines in Crystalized Pumps at Race To Erase MS Gala
