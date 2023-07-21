Kate Upton Channels French Girl Summer Style in Polka Dot Pants and Sandal Wedges in Saint Tropez

Kate Upton spent her summer in Saint Tropez, France, surrounded by the sun and sea. The model posted about her trip on Instagram, on Thursday, accompanied by a slideshow of images and a caption that read, “Summers in St. Tropez >>>.”

“The Other Woman” actress was outfitted in a billowing white crop top featuring long sleeves and a crisscrossing midsection that gave the top flair. Adding color, Upton sported equally breezy high-waisted trousers in a deep blue shade featuring a white polka dot print.

As for accessories, the runway regular toted a mini bag with gold hardware and a braided rope shoulder strap worn with white cat-eye sunnies and a fan.

On her feet, Upton stepped into a pair of neutral wedge sandals. The Sports Illustrated star’s footwear was comprised of thin sturdy straps that sat overtop her feet, geometric toes and elevated wedge heels that gradually grew bigger towards the heel of each shoe, offering Upton a conservative boost. Thanks in part to the warm weather, sandal heels are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Upton’s included.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman.

When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

Despite her successful acting career, Upton began her journey to stardom in the modeling world. Upton is most well known for her many appearances on the glossy cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2017.

