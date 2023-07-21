×
Read Next: ‘Get in the Game’ Event Will Debut in October to Help Students of Color Land Footwear and Sports Jobs
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kate Upton Channels French Girl Summer Style in Polka Dot Pants and Sandal Wedges in Saint Tropez

Kate Upton, Canada Goose Photo Call, stripes, Feb 12 2020
©2015 RAMEY PHOTO 310-88-3445Los Angeles, CaKate Upton at LAX. 102715PRB12 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR121164_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate wore the revealing Victoria Beckham dress and Jimmy Choo shoes as she arrived on the red carpet at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts for the official Vanity Fair Oscar after Party in Beverly Hills after the 88th Academy Awards were held on February 28th 2016 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 28 Feb 2016 Pictured: Kate Upton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA21369_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2016 LACMA Art and Film Gala held at the LACMA in Los Angeles. 29 Oct 2016 Pictured: Kate Upton. Photo credit: Lumeimages / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA35692_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Upton seen at LAX, Los Angeles, CA. 23 Aug 2017 Pictured: Kate Upton. Photo credit: starzfly/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA71559_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery11 Images
Share

Kate Upton spent her summer in Saint Tropez, France, surrounded by the sun and sea. The model posted about her trip on Instagram, on Thursday, accompanied by a slideshow of images and a caption that read, “Summers in St. Tropez >>>.”

“The Other Woman” actress was outfitted in a billowing white crop top featuring long sleeves and a crisscrossing midsection that gave the top flair. Adding color, Upton sported equally breezy high-waisted trousers in a deep blue shade featuring a white polka dot print.

As for accessories, the runway regular toted a mini bag with gold hardware and a braided rope shoulder strap worn with white cat-eye sunnies and a fan.

On her feet, Upton stepped into a pair of neutral wedge sandals. The Sports Illustrated star’s footwear was comprised of thin sturdy straps that sat overtop her feet, geometric toes and elevated wedge heels that gradually grew bigger towards the heel of each shoe, offering Upton a conservative boost. Thanks in part to the warm weather, sandal heels are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Upton’s included.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman.

When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

Despite her successful acting career, Upton began her journey to stardom in the modeling world. Upton is most well known for her many appearances on the glossy cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2017.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:
Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels

Kate Upton at Philipp Plein fall 2018 NYFW show.
Kate Upton & More Celebs at Philipp Plein’s NYFW Fall 2018 Front Row
View Gallery9 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kate Upton Channels French Girl Summer Style in Polka Dots & Wedges
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad