Kate Upton Celebrates Her Birthday in Sheer Purple Tulle Gown and Heels

Kate Upton commemorated her 31st birthday in a post made to her Instagram today.

The post featured a slideshow of glamorous images and was accompanied by the caption which read, “✨Feelin’ 31 ✨.” For her special day, the model donned a purple tulle gown dotted with copper, pink and purple sequins. The garment was comprised of a structural and strappy bodice that vaguely resembled a corset followed by a free-flowing sheer skirt that billowed in the wind. Given the sheer nature of her gown, Upton wore some sort of a white bodysuit under it which offered her extra coverage.

Additionally, “The Other Woman” star wore dangling gold earrings partially hidden behind her blonde tresses which were styled in beachy waves.

Although they weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy sequined hem of her gown, it’s likely Upton wore some sort of pointed-toe pump. Alternatively, given the warmer weather, Upton could have strapped herself into sandal heels fitted with stiletto heels. The summery shoes would allow her feet to breathe. Despite the style, it’s likely that the thespian chose a shoe in color and style that matched her dress.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman. When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

Despite her successful acting career, Upton began her journey to stardom in the modeling world. Upton is most well known for her many appearances on the glossy cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2017.

PHOTOS: See Kate Upton’s style evolution.

