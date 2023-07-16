Kate Middleton Gets Sharp in Emerald Dress and Smooth Suede Pumps at Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton was sharply outfitted for the 2023 Wimbledon tennis championships.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales arrived to day 14 of the tournament’s matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, accompanied by husband Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George. During the occasion, Middleton was smoothly outfitted in an emerald green sheath dress, complete with short sleeves and an asymmetrically draped bodice. A knee-length skirt sharply finished the piece.

(L-R): Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate Middleton attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton complemented her green attire with tonal accessories, including a light tan suede shoulder handbag, dark green stone drop earrings and a gold bangle bracelet. The pieces were more visible when her and William took their children backstage while speaking with Mu’awwiz Anwar, who performed the men’s singles final coin toss during the event.

Kate Middleton and her family speak to Mu’awwiz Anwar on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Middleton finished her outfit with a set of smooth pointed-toe pumps. The royal’s pair featured closed counters and triangular toes within uppers crafted from light tan suede, smoothly coordinating with her handbag. The set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing her a formal finish for the occasion.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s “Gianvito 105” pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable all-white sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, from the royal family to Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

