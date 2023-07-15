Kate Middleton Pops in Lime Green Tweed and Suede Slingback Pumps at Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton attended day 13 of Wimbledon 2023 held today in London.

The Princess of Wales wore a summery lime green ensemble comprised of a tweed short-sleeved top that was belted, featuring ornate buttons and a sophisticated collared neckline. On the bottom, the royal family member sported an accordion pleated maxi skirt made of a breezy free-flowing fabric that moved as Middleton did.

Kate Middleton attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London. Getty Images

As for accessories, Middleton toted a tan suede mini bag equipped with a gold chain shoulder strap accompanied by pearl earrings, a black and purple bow pin and a gold bracelet. During the match, the Princess donned black sunglasses. Middleton’s dark tresses were situated in a half-up half-down style, worn out of her face.

On the footwear front, the mom of multiple stepped into a pair of tan suede slingback pumps. The shoes featured texturally interesting suede uppers that matched her mini bag with a walkable construction and sharp knife-like pointed toes.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. Getty Images

Thin straps sat around the heel of Middleton’s feet, securing the shoes in place while 2 to 3-inch stilettos rounded out the set, giving the Princess a slight boost. Middleton has an affinity for all pointed-toe pump styles.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. However, her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. Each match is held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

Kate Middleton attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London. WireImage

