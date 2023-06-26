Kate Middleton Shows Off Tennis Skills in Athletic Sneakers at Wimbledon With Roger Federer

Kate Middleton can add a new skill to her long list of allocates: tennis. The Princess of Wales teamed up with 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer in a new Wimbledon promotion video for the upcoming Championships approach.

In the video Middleton and Federer learn the ropes of what it takes to be a ball kid from the professionals themselves. Middleton and Federer even took to the court to play against each other.

For the day on the court, Middleton wore a crisp white sleeveless polo with green detailing along the hemlines. She added a matching white pleated tennis skirt, and also donned a white athletic zip-up jacket with purple and green details.

Kate Middleton at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, on June 8 in London. Thomas Lovelock – AELTC via Gett

Middleton added simple stud earrings and completed the look with a pair of white tennis shoes.

Though she tends to gravitate to pointy pumps more than sneakers, Middleton does don the athletic style and has a few specific brands that she prefers.

Whether playing a game of tennis or scrimmaging with professional rugby players, the Princess has been known to wear sneakers from top brands like Veja, Nike, Asics, Superga, Adidas, Marks and Spencer and New Balance among others.

Beyond the occasional sneaker, Middleton can often be found wearing classic pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo, L.K. Bennett, Aquazzura, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps but she has also been spotted multiple times in Emmy London heels.

