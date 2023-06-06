×
Kate Middleton Slips on Flats With Blue Gingham Zara Blazer to Visit the Windsor Family Hub

Kate Middleton Best Shoe Moments
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, and meet the people of Bradford in Yorkshire, UK, on the 15th January 2020. 15 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA586003_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 20th January 2020. Picture by Yui Mok/WPA-Pool. 20 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA589457_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. 22 Jan 2020 Pictured: The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA590883_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Westminster Central Hall, London, UK, on the 27th January 2020. 27 Jan 2020 Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595616_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton paid a chic visit to the Windsor Family Hub today in Windsor, Eng.

The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Princess was dressed in a tailored gingham-print blazer from Zara in plaid blue and white with structural shoulders, shallow pocket detailing and silver button hardware. The outerwear was worn overtop a white ribbed tank top from Lauren Ralph Lauren line, tucked into LK Bennett deep blue high-waisted and pleated trousers.

Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, Eng.
Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023, in Windsor, Eng.Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As for accessories, Middleton styled dangling silver earrings worn with chain pendant necklaces. The royal’s deep brown tresses were parted to one side and styled in voluminous waves.

On the footwear front, Middleton traded out her usual pointed-toe pumps for a sharp pair of jet-black flats from Emmy London. The style was crafted of sleek suede uppers and featured knife-like pointed toes all stacked atop short stacked block heels.

Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, Eng.
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Emmy London "Lulu" pointed flats.
Emmy London “Lulu” pointed flats.Emmy London

Flats, no matter the style and color, offer the wearer a more comfortable alternative to heels. The footwear is beloved by many top celebrities including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade, Kendall Jenner, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid and Oprah Winfrey, among others. The shoe has become synonymous with fashion-forward individuals, giving any outfit a walkable and girly touch.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, Eng.
Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, Eng.Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Along with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Middleton launched Shaping Us, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

