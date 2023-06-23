Kate Middleton Goes Head-to-Toe Red in Alexander McQueen Dress & Jennifer Charmandi Pumps at Royal Ascot 2023

Kate Middleton donned a monochrome look for her latest event.

The Princess of Wales attended day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on Friday. She wore a cheerful red dress from Alexander McQueen. Her Bespoke dress featured long sleeves with a slight billowing affect, a v-neckline and a cinched waist.

Middleton attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England. Getty Images

Middleton paired the midi dress with a coordinating hat from Philip Treacy with a flat top and floral decals. She added gold drop earrings from Sézane and also carried a red clutch from Hermes.

The royal chose one of her go-to shoe styles to round of her look. She wore red pumps with a sharp pointed toe from Jennifer Charmandi. The red suede style featured a thin stiletto heel that added at least 4 inches to Middleton’s height.

Middleton attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England. Getty Images

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

The outing comes shortly after Middleton attended the grand reopening of the National Portrait Gallery earlier in the week. She wore a black and white structural tweed jacket paired with a breezy white accordion pleated skirt. She completed the look with black pointed toe pumps.

