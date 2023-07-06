Kate Middleton Cheers on Prince William at Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Breezy Beulah London Dress & Slingback Pumps

Kate Middleton cheered on Prince William in a fashionable getup during the annual Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, Eng., on Thursday. The benefit raised over $1.2 million for causes close to their hearts, including homelessness charities and the East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), a cause Middleton has supported for years.

She wore a light blue Beulah London dress with a cornflower print. The dress featured blouson sleeves and an ankle-length skirt.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023. Getty Images

To complete her ensemble, she added the finishing touches with a pair of Finlay cat-eye sunglasses, Lenique Louis chunky hoops and a Sèzane bracelet.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023. WireImage

The royal tapped into the mule trend for the occasion, wearing Camilla Elpchick’s summer slingback pump. Crafted from neutral beige leather, the style features a patent pointed toe, an angular kitten heel and a stunning new crystal buckle for a sophisticated finish.

Middleton frequently chooses pointed-toe pumps for public outings, showcasing a preference for renowned brands such as Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Among her favorites are Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. Alongside her regal assortment of heels, she embraces a mix of affordability and style with sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara, incorporating them into both her official engagements and leisurely moments.

Over time, Middleton’s style has undergone a noteworthy transformation, evolving from elegant and conservative to a more contemporary and fashion-forward approach. She skillfully combines timeless wardrobe staples with current trends, incorporating vibrant hues, playful patterns and eye-catching accessories.