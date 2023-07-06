×
Kate Middleton Cheers on Prince William at Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Breezy Beulah London Dress & Slingback Pumps

EGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and hugs Prince William, Prince of Wales as he took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023 in Egham, England. Todays match is being played to raise funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales, marking the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day which is set to take the total amount raised to more than £12,000,000. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Goes Breezy in Beulah London at Royal Charity Polo Cup
Kate Middleton cheered on Prince William in a fashionable getup during the annual Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, Eng., on Thursday. The benefit raised over $1.2 million for causes close to their hearts, including homelessness charities and the East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), a cause Middleton has supported for years.

She wore a light blue Beulah London dress with a cornflower print. The dress featured blouson sleeves and an ankle-length skirt.

EGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she joined Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023 in Egham, England. Todays match is being played to raise funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales, marking the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day which is set to take the total amount raised to more than £12,000,000. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton joined Prince William during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.Getty Images

To complete her ensemble, she added the finishing touches with a pair of Finlay cat-eye sunglasses, Lenique Louis chunky hoops and a Sèzane bracelet.

EGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales holding the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023 in Egham, England. The match is being played to raise funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton joined Prince William during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.WireImage

The royal tapped into the mule trend for the occasion, wearing Camilla Elpchick’s summer slingback pump. Crafted from neutral beige leather, the style features a patent pointed toe, an angular kitten heel and a stunning new crystal buckle for a sophisticated finish.

Middleton frequently chooses pointed-toe pumps for public outings, showcasing a preference for renowned brands such as Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Among her favorites are Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. Alongside her regal assortment of heels, she embraces a mix of affordability and style with sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara, incorporating them into both her official engagements and leisurely moments.

Over time, Middleton’s style has undergone a noteworthy transformation, evolving from elegant and conservative to a more contemporary and fashion-forward approach. She skillfully combines timeless wardrobe staples with current trends, incorporating vibrant hues, playful patterns and eye-catching accessories. 

