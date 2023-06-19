Kate Middleton is a Polka Dot Dream in Alessandra Rich Dress and Shoes at the Order of the Garter Ceremony

Today marked the 15th time Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle.

For this special event where she made her official debut as Prince Williams’ girlfriend and part of the Royal Family back in 2008, the princess wore a custom made polka-dot midi dress by Italian-born London- based designer Alessandra Rich. The white and black style featured a high neckline and, ruched details around the waistline and puffed cuff sleeves.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, in Windsor, England. Getty Images

In her feet, the princess opted for a pair of pointed toe shoes from the same designer, one of her favorites. The style is the 85 Fab Pump and it features a slingback pump in beige leather with a contrasting pointed toecap in black patent leather. They also include a Mary-Jane strap and a 3.3 inch mid heel.

Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, in Windsor, England. Getty Images

When it came to accessories, Middleton chose to add on to the polka dot theme of her ensemble by choosing a fascinator that included straps of white and black dotted details in flower a feather shapes by royal family’s favorite headwear brand Philip Treacy.

She completed the look with a pair of dangling pearl and diamonds earrings by Collin Wood she’s worn in many occasions, and a beige clutch.

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she arrives at St George’s Chapel to attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

When it came to beauty, the princess wore more makeup than usual, with a dark shade of burgundy on her lips, an extra dose of brown blush and a smokey eye in gray and black colors.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honor those who have held public office, contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.