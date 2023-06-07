×
Kate Middleton Plays Rugby in Joggers and White Athletic Sneakers

Kate Middleton Best Shoe Moments
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, and meet the people of Bradford in Yorkshire, UK, on the 15th January 2020. 15 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA586003_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 20th January 2020. Picture by Yui Mok/WPA-Pool. 20 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA589457_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. 22 Jan 2020 Pictured: The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA590883_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Westminster Central Hall, London, UK, on the 27th January 2020. 27 Jan 2020 Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595616_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Getting sporty, Kate Middleton stopped by the Maidenhead Rugby Club yesterday in Maidenhead, Eng. The Princess of Wales visited the club to discuss the Shaping Us campaign and the role the community plays in supporting children. 

Middleton hit the field, taking part in drills with local and professional rugby players. Opting for a more casual look, the royal was dressed in a bright blue jersey-style T-shirt in a baggy style with a rose patch on the front representing England’s national rugby union team.

Kate Middleton takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, Eng.
Kate Middleton takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023, in Maidenhead, Eng.Getty Images

The Princess’ shirt was worn tucked into deep blue joggers. Middleton’s trousers were high-waisted and made out of breathable stretch fabric with zipper pocket detailing and stitching down the legs.

Rounding out the look, Middleton donned small gold hoops and gathered her lengthy brown locks up into a slicked-back high ponytail, kept out of her face.

Ditching her go-to pointed-toe pumps, the royal laced up a pair of all-white athletic sneakers. The style was crafted of flexible and breathable mesh uppers with cushy rubber soles, pointed toes and lace-up closures, giving the footwear a sleek finish.

Kate Middleton takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, Eng.
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes.Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s not often Middleton wears sneakers but when she does, she gravitates towards a few specific brands. Whether playing a game of tennis or scrimmaging with professional rugby players, the Princess has been known to wear sneakers from top brands like Veja, Nike, Asics, Superga, Adidas, Marks and Spencer and New Balance among others.

Kate Middleton takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, Eng.
Kate Middleton takes part in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, Eng.Samir Hussein/WireImage

Beyond the occasional sneaker, Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo, Prada, L.K. Bennett, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps but she has also been spotted multiple times in Emmy London heels.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

