Higher Prices, Macro Concerns Will Weigh On Back-to-School Shoppers This Year, Survey Finds
Kate Middleton Continues Her Barbiecore Style Streak in Pink Dress & White Gianvito Rossi Pumps at Young V&A Museum Opening

Kate Middleton, London, pink, white pumps, leather, Gianvito Rossi.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Boston City Hall to start the countdown to The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Boston USA . Prince William and Princess Kate meet The Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 30 Nov 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Boston USA . Prince William and Princess Kate meet The Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922375_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Boston USA . Prince William and Princess Kate meet The Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 30 Nov 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Boston USA . Prince William and Princess Kate meet The Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922375_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton officially opened the Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood in London today. The Princess of Wales took the opportunity to continue her Barbiecore style era.

For the event, the Princess of Wales was clad in a blush pink Beulah London “Ahana” dress with a high neckline, pronounced shoulders and button closures on the bodice.

Kate Middleton, London, pink, white pumps, leather, Gianvito Rossi.
Kate Middleton officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood on June 28, 2023, in London.GC Images

Additionally, the dress was belted, defining Middleton’s silhouette and featured a free-flowing slightly pleated skirt that stopped just below her knees.

Beyond her outfit, Middleton wore Mappin & Webb “Empress” white gold and diamond-encrusted dangling earrings. Rounding out her look, the royal wore her deep brown tresses in a sweeping side part styled in voluminous face-framing waves.

Kate Middleton, London, pink, white pumps, leather, Gianvito Rossi.
Kate Middleton officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023, in London.GC Images

On the footwear front, Middleton wore a neutral pair of white pointed-toe “Gianvito 105” pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The footwear was crafted of sturdy white leather uppers with triangular knife-like toes all sat atop walkable 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

Kate Middleton, London, pink, white pumps, leather, Gianvito Rossi.
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes.UK Press via Getty Images,

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. However, her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Kate Middleton, Princess Catherine of Wales, princess, royal family, royals, London, United Kingdom, dress, pink dress, heels, high heels, wedges, summer wedges, spring wedges, brown wedges, wedge heels, woven wedges, espadrilles, espadrille wedges, Chelsea Flower show, springtime, flowers
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on May 22, 2023.Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Since May, Middleton has been often seen wearing all-pink looks for her public outings. Like the pink dress she wore to visit the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on May 22.

The Princess of Wales also suited up in pink to visit the Foundling Museum on May 25.

Kate Middleton, Alexander McQueen, blazer, suit, pink suit, Sarah Burton, earrings, pearl earrings, drop earrings, London, United Kingdom, charity, meetings, nonprofits, Gianvito Rossi, heels, high heels, pumps, white pumps, leather pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, pointed toe pumps
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum in London on May 25, 2023.Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Middleton is currently promoting her Shaping Us project, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

