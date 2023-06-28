Kate Middleton Continues Her Barbiecore Style Streak in Pink Dress & White Gianvito Rossi Pumps at Young V&A Museum Opening

Kate Middleton officially opened the Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood in London today. The Princess of Wales took the opportunity to continue her Barbiecore style era.

For the event, the Princess of Wales was clad in a blush pink Beulah London “Ahana” dress with a high neckline, pronounced shoulders and button closures on the bodice.

Kate Middleton officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood on June 28, 2023, in London. GC Images

Additionally, the dress was belted, defining Middleton’s silhouette and featured a free-flowing slightly pleated skirt that stopped just below her knees.

Beyond her outfit, Middleton wore Mappin & Webb “Empress” white gold and diamond-encrusted dangling earrings. Rounding out her look, the royal wore her deep brown tresses in a sweeping side part styled in voluminous face-framing waves.

Kate Middleton officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023, in London. GC Images

On the footwear front, Middleton wore a neutral pair of white pointed-toe “Gianvito 105” pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The footwear was crafted of sturdy white leather uppers with triangular knife-like toes all sat atop walkable 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. UK Press via Getty Images,

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. However, her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on May 22, 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Since May, Middleton has been often seen wearing all-pink looks for her public outings. Like the pink dress she wore to visit the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on May 22.

The Princess of Wales also suited up in pink to visit the Foundling Museum on May 25.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum in London on May 25, 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Middleton is currently promoting her Shaping Us project, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

