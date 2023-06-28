Kate Middleton Continues Her Barbiecore Style Streak in Pink Dress & White Gianvito Rossi Pumps at Young V&A Museum Opening

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kate Middleton officially opened the Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood in London today. The Princess of Wales took the opportunity to continue her Barbiecore style era.
For the event, the Princess of Wales was clad in a blush pink Beulah London “Ahana” dress with a high neckline, pronounced shoulders and button closures on the bodice.
Additionally, the dress was belted, defining Middleton’s silhouette and featured a free-flowing slightly pleated skirt that stopped just below her knees.
Beyond her outfit, Middleton wore Mappin & Webb “Empress” white gold and diamond-encrusted dangling earrings. Rounding out her look, the royal wore her deep brown tresses in a sweeping side part styled in voluminous face-framing waves.
On the footwear front, Middleton wore a neutral pair of white pointed-toe “Gianvito 105” pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The footwear was crafted of sturdy white leather uppers with triangular knife-like toes all sat atop walkable 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.
Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. However, her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.
Since May, Middleton has been often seen wearing all-pink looks for her public outings. Like the pink dress she wore to visit the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on May 22.
The Princess of Wales also suited up in pink to visit the Foundling Museum on May 25.
Middleton is currently promoting her Shaping Us project, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
Related:
Most comfortable women’s shoes.
Best shoes for ankle support.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.