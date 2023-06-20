Kate Middleton Is Effortlessly Chic in Tweed Blazer, Breezy Skirt & Aquazzura ‘Bow Tie’ Pumps

Kate Middleton attended the grand reopening of the National Portrait Gallery yesterday in London, wearing a black and white ensemble.

The Princess’ look was comprised of a structural tweed jacket with beaded and crystalized black trim and ornate button closures along with ample pocket detailing. On the bottom, Middleton donned a breezy white accordion pleated skirt in a maxi length that stopped just below the knees.

Kate Middleton at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023, in London. GC Images

As for accessories, the public figure toted a black leather rectangular clutch with a quilted texture. Additionally, Middleton wore dangling silver earrings adorned with large iridescent pearls, a staple motif of the royal family. The Princess’s hair was worn in a side part and styled in lengthy and free-flowing waves that framed her features.

On her feet, Middleton wore a pair of sharp black pointed-toe “Bow Tie” pumps from Aquazzura. The pair was crafted of suede and were comprised of knife-like pointed toes and textural suede uppers. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set, giving the Princess a conservative and walkable boost in height.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. Getty Images

Large flourishes resembling bows adorned the backs of each shoe, offering a sophisticated and dainty touch. Pointed-toe pumps are a mainstay in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Middleton’s included.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Kate Middleton, suede, pumps, tweed, London, National Portrait Gallery. GC Images

In a similar fashion, Middleton wore a black and white polka-dotted ensemble at the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle. The Princess wore a custom-made polka-dot midi dress by Italian-born London-based designer Alessandra Rich. The garment was paired with “85 Fab” pumps also from Alessandra Rich.

