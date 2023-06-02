×
Read Next: Gear Up for Summer With the Best Deals From adidas’ Summer Sale
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kate Middleton Makes Glamorous Appearance in Elie Saab Dress & Sandals at Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif’s Royal Wedding

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Share

Kate Middleton and Prince William made an appearance at a royal wedding.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Alseif. 

The couple tied the knot with an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, which was followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace on Thursday.

Middleton looked stunning for the royal occasion, donning an archived dress from Elie Saab’s fall 2017 collection. The blush pink maxi gown featured a high neckline, long sleeves, delicate floral embroidery on the bodice and a pleated floor-length maxi skirt.

Giving her look an elegant touch, the royal accessorized her dress with dangling diamond statement earrings and a gold rectangle clutch. Middleton’s hair was parted on the side and styled in voluminous curls. As for makeup, she went with soft glam, which consisted of rosy cheeks and a matte pink pout.

Prince William was sharply suited for the glamorous affair. The eldest son of King Charles III wore a dark black suit that was coordinated with a white button-down shirt and a blue and black polka dot tie. On his feet was a pair of shiny black oxford loafers.

Middleton’s shoes were not quite visible in the Elle Spain Instagram video, however, other photos showed that she finished off her look with beige sandals. The slip-on style peaked out slightly underneath her gown and included a pointy outsole, buckled strap around the ankle and a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best shoe style moments over the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kate Middleton Shines in Elie Saab Dress at Prince of Jordan's Wedding
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
wwd
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
Going West! Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Launch in Los Angeles
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Going West! Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Launch in Los Angeles
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad