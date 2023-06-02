Kate Middleton Makes Glamorous Appearance in Elie Saab Dress & Sandals at Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif’s Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton and Prince William made an appearance at a royal wedding.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Alseif.

The couple tied the knot with an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, which was followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace on Thursday.

Middleton looked stunning for the royal occasion, donning an archived dress from Elie Saab’s fall 2017 collection. The blush pink maxi gown featured a high neckline, long sleeves, delicate floral embroidery on the bodice and a pleated floor-length maxi skirt.

Giving her look an elegant touch, the royal accessorized her dress with dangling diamond statement earrings and a gold rectangle clutch. Middleton’s hair was parted on the side and styled in voluminous curls. As for makeup, she went with soft glam, which consisted of rosy cheeks and a matte pink pout.

Prince William was sharply suited for the glamorous affair. The eldest son of King Charles III wore a dark black suit that was coordinated with a white button-down shirt and a blue and black polka dot tie. On his feet was a pair of shiny black oxford loafers.

Middleton’s shoes were not quite visible in the Elle Spain Instagram video, however, other photos showed that she finished off her look with beige sandals. The slip-on style peaked out slightly underneath her gown and included a pointy outsole, buckled strap around the ankle and a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.