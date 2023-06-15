×
Kate Middleton Embraces Wild Flair in Green Leopard-Print Dress & White Jimmy Choo Pumps

Kate Middleton visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023 in Nuneaton, Eng.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, and meet the people of Bradford in Yorkshire, UK, on the 15th January 2020. 15 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA586003_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 20th January 2020. Picture by Yui Mok/WPA-Pool. 20 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA589457_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. 22 Jan 2020 Pictured: The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA590883_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Westminster Central Hall, London, UK, on the 27th January 2020. 27 Jan 2020 Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595616_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton paid a visit to field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Eng.

The Princess of Wales was summer ready in a speckled green leopard-print ‘Petra’ midi dress from Cefinn, featuring a collared neckline, breezy long sleeves and black button closures down the front.

Kate Middleton visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023, in Nuneaton, Eng.

The 100% silk dress also featured elastic back paneling, flattering darts and a slightly flared hemline with a belted waistline.

On the accessory front, Middleton donned tear-drop yellow-green earrings slightly hidden behind her hair which was parted down the middle and worn in voluminous face-framing curls.

As for footwear, the royal family member donned white pointed-toe ‘Romi 85‘ pumps from Jimmy Choo. The sharp set was crafted of white patent leather uppers with sharp knife-like toes and a sturdy construction. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the simple white set, giving Middleton a conservative and walkable boost.

A closer look at Kate Middleton's shoes.

The Princess is an avid wearer of pointed-toe pumps like many other public figures and celebrities. The shoes often provide the wearer with a sleek and sophisticated appearance. As of late, stars like Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, Megan Thee Stallion, Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna, Jennifer Garner, Victoria Beckham and Zendaya have stepped out in pointed-toe pumps in a wide array of styles.

Kate Middleton visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023, in Nuneaton, Eng.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

The visit is likely part of Middleton’s Shaping Us project, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps
