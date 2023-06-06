Kate Middleton Slips on Flats With Blue Gingham Blazer to Visit the Windsor Family Hub

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton paid a chic visit to the Windsor Family Hub today in Windsor, Eng.

The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Princess was dressed in a tailored gingham-print blazer in plaid blue and white with structural shoulders, shallow pocket detailing and silver button hardware. The outerwear was worn overtop a white ribbed tank top, tucked into deep blue high-waisted and pleated trousers.

Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023, in Windsor, Eng. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As for accessories, Middleton styled dangling silver earrings worn with chain pendant necklaces. The royal’s deep brown tresses were parted to one side and styled in voluminous waves.

On the footwear front, Middleton traded out her usual pointed-toe pumps for a sharp pair of jet-black flats. The style was crafted of sleek suede uppers and featured knife-like pointed toes all stacked atop short stacked block heels.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Flats, no matter the style and color, offer the wearer a more comfortable alternative to heels. The footwear is beloved by many top celebrities including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade, Kendall Jenner, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid and Oprah Winfrey, among others. The shoe has become synonymous with fashion-forward individuals, giving any outfit a walkable and girly touch.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Kate Middleton during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, Eng. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Along with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Middleton launched Shaping Us, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

