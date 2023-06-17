Kate Middleton Makes Monochrome Statement in Ornate Teal Coat Dress and Matching Pumps at Trooping the Color Parade

Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Color parade today in London alongside Prince William and her family.

The Princess of Wales showed out in a vibrant teal ensemble which included an Andrew Gn SS23 ready-to-wear coat in a slim fitted style with square ornate gemstone-encrusted buttons and a mock neckline. The long-sleeve style also featured pleating, pocket detailing and sharp shoulders.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales, Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for accessories, Middleton donned a wide-brimmed teal Philip Treacy sunhat with bow detailing worn in tandem with a rectangular suede green ‘Dora’ clutch from LK Bennett and a gold “Irish Guards” brooch from Cartier fastened to the lapel of her coat. Additionally, the Princess sported Diana, former Princess of Wales’ Saudi Sapphire Suite earrings, offering a nostalgic touch.

On the footwear front, Middleton sported Gianvito Rossi “105” pointed-toe pumps, a favorite style of hers. The pair were also teal green, making her look monochrome, and were comprised of knife-like pointed toes and textural suede uppers. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished off the set, giving the Princess a conservative and walkable boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps are a mainstay in many celebrities and public figures’ wardrobes, Middleton’s included.

Gianvito Rossi “105” pumps. Gianvito Rossi

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London. Getty Images

The Trooping the Color parade was held in London on Saturday, June 17, 2023. It is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It is the first Trooping the Color held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. Those in attendance included Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III among others.

