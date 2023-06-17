×
Kate Middleton Makes Monochrome Statement in Ornate Teal Coat Dress and Matching Pumps at Trooping the Color Parade

Kate Middleton travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, and meet the people of Bradford in Yorkshire, UK, on the 15th January 2020. 15 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA586003_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 20th January 2020. Picture by Yui Mok/WPA-Pool. 20 Jan 2020 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA589457_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. 22 Jan 2020 Pictured: The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send as she launches 5 Big Questions, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, in Woking, Surrey, UK, on the 22nd January 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA590883_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Westminster Central Hall, London, UK, on the 27th January 2020. 27 Jan 2020 Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595616_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Color parade today in London alongside Prince William and her family.

The Princess of Wales showed out in a vibrant teal ensemble which included an Andrew Gn SS23 ready-to-wear coat in a slim fitted style with square ornate gemstone-encrusted buttons and a mock neckline. The long-sleeve style also featured pleating, pocket detailing and sharp shoulders.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales, Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales, Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for accessories, Middleton donned a wide-brimmed teal Philip Treacy sunhat with bow detailing worn in tandem with a rectangular suede green ‘Dora’ clutch from LK Bennett and a gold “Irish Guards” brooch from Cartier fastened to the lapel of her coat. Additionally, the Princess sported Diana, former Princess of Wales’ Saudi Sapphire Suite earrings, offering a nostalgic touch.

On the footwear front, Middleton sported Gianvito Rossi “105” pointed-toe pumps, a favorite style of hers. The pair were also teal green, making her look monochrome, and were comprised of knife-like pointed toes and textural suede uppers. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished off the set, giving the Princess a conservative and walkable boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps are a mainstay in many celebrities and public figures’ wardrobes, Middleton’s included.

Gianvito Rossi "105" pumps.
Gianvito Rossi “105” pumps.Gianvito Rossi

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.Getty Images

The Trooping the Color parade was held in London on Saturday, June 17, 2023. It is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It is the first Trooping the Color held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. Those in attendance included Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III among others.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

