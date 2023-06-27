Kate Middleton Keeps It Classic in Alessandra Rich Dress & Slingback Pumps at Hope Street Opening

Kate Middleton wore polka dots during her visit to Southampton, England, on Tuesday, to inaugurate the newly created Hope Street.

The Duchess made a chic choice with a navy blue polka dot dress crafted by Alessandra Rich. This piece, made from silk crepe fabric, showcases a peplum waist, crystal buttons and a 1980s-inspired Chelsea collar adorned with a tie.

Princess of Wales applauds Edwina Grosvenor, founder of the charity One Small Thing, at the end of her speech, during a visit of the new facilities of “Hope Street” during its opening on June 27, 2023 in Southampton, England. Getty Images

Keeping with the same designer, she strapped on Alessandra Rich patent leather slingback pumps. Crafted in Italy, these slingback pumps are constructed from glossy patent leather. Highlighting pointed toes with contrasting tips, they rest upon stiletto heels.

These slingback pumps boast a secure closure system, featuring a buckle fastening and elasticated strap for a perfect fit. The leather lining ensures a comfortable experience, while the leather insole and sole provide durability and stability. With their designed pointed-toe shape and the upper crafted from high-quality leather, these pumps offer a refined and stylish finish.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales (R) visits with Edwina Grosvenor (C), founder of the charity One Small Thing, the new facilities of “Hope Street” on June 27, 2023 in Southampton, England. Getty Images

Middleton frequently opts for pointed-toe pumps, favoring brands like Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her preferred style includes Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. Alongside her royal collection of heels, she embraces affordability with sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara for both her official duties and leisure time.

The royal’s style has evolved from elegant and conservative to a more modern and fashion-forward approach. She seamlessly blends classic pieces with trendy elements, embracing bold colors, playful patterns and statement accessories. Her aesthetic has solidified her status as a global style lover.

Developed by the charity One Small Thing, Hope Street aims to enhance the justice system for women and children. Serving as the first community of its kind in the U.K., it provides a secure and supportive home-like environment, ensuring children can stay with their mothers while receiving tailored assistance.