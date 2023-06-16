Kate Hudson Slips Into Red Dress & Stella McCartney Sandals for ‘Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’ Performance in London

Kate Hudson attended a gala performance in London, featuring the new cast of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” on Thursday. The actress was accompanied by her friend and model Elle Evans.

For her girl’s night out, the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress donned a bright red silk slip dress with an asymmetrical bodice. The garment stopped just above Hudson’s knees, streamlining her look.

Elle Evans (L) and Kate Hudson in London. GC Images

The slip dress is reminiscent of lingerie and bedroom wear, a trend that has been taking fashion by storm.

On the accessories front, Hudson toted a neon green mini bag made of clear paneling and vibrant leather with a cross motif. The star also styled a myriad of chunky silver bangles worn with matching high-shine studs.

Elle Evans (L) and Kate Hudson in London. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

As for footwear, Hudson stepped into summer-ready black sandal heels by Stella McCartney. The pair was comprised of a thin strappy construction and featured beaded detailing on the sides. Short 3-inch heels finished off the set, giving Hudson a conservative boost in height. The pair currently retails for $848.

A closer look at Kate Hudson’s shoes. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

