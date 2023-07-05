Kate Hudson Hits Giorgio Armani Privé’ Couture Fall 2023 Show in Bandeau Top and Strappy Sandals

Kate Hudson joined a star-studded front row at Paris Couture Week. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress attended the Giorgio Armani Privé fall 2023 show with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson donned a matching set comprised of a bandeau top paired with a high-waisted midi-length skirt. Both pieces were made of soft silk material with a black and light pink abstract print.

Hudson attends the Giorgio Armani Privé couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Hudson added silver drop earrings and a statement ring to the outfit. The show was also attended by Sydney Sweeney, Laura Dern, Emma Thompson and more.

The actress added a pair of strappy sandals to complete the outfit. She wore black heeled sandals with straps that ran across the toes as well as diagonally over the top of the foot. The shoes were rounded out with a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Hudson and Fujikawa attend the Giorgio Armani Privé couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and mules in both metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla to name a few.

Paris Couture Week showcases the upcoming season’s couture collections, featuring limited-run pieces crafted by hand. Held from July 3 to July 6, the fall 2023 couture schedule features new creations by Schiaparelli, Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli and more. This season’s event will also feature Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena’s debut as the latest guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier.

