Kate Beckinsale Towers in 7-Inch Pleaser Heels at Duran Duran Concert in Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale got a serious boost from her heels for a friend’s birthday festivities. The actress posted to her Instagram on Sunday, showing off shots from her friend Nina Kate’s birthday celebrations. The two attended Duran Duran’s Las Vegas concert on Saturday night.

To the show, Beckinsale slipped into a pair of pleaser heels. Her shoes featured black uppers with a peep-toe and a thin ankle strap for extra support. A silver metallic base boosted the heels up at least 4 inches with a thin heel reaching at least 7 inches total.

The “Underworld” actress paired the shoes with a shiny gold dress. Her Zhivago minidress featured long sleeves and was made of a ruched material. She added a thick black belt to the dress and the v-neckline showed off a black bralette worn underneath.

Beckinsale also added sheer black tights and a black hair bow to accessorize further, and she also wore earrings, layered necklaces, cuff bracelets and carried a small blue structured bag.

When it comes to her shoe style, Beckinsale tends to gravitate toward towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Not afraid to get a little height, she donned 8-inch Pleaser platform heels earlier this summer on her Instagram for a Playboy-themed event. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Best Platform Boots for Women

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.