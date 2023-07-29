×
Kate Beckinsale Dresses Up as Playboy Bunny in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels

Kate Beckinsale celebrated a friend’s birthday in a Playboy-themed getup while posing on Instagram with gal pals Gabriella Morpeth and Nina Kate. For the occasion, she selected a textured bodysuit to fully lean into the tuxedo-wearing Playboy rabbit mascot theme.

The featured look was complemented by a stylish ribbon tail, cuffs with cufflinks and a sophisticated collar with a charming bow tie. Adding a touch of playful flair, the ensemble is completed with bunny ears that brought her look to completion.

When it came to footwear, she took her look to new heights in towering platform sandals. The Pleaser Flamingo 809 style showcases an ankle strap sandal with an 8-inch heel and a 4-inch platform. The sandal boasts a captivating two-tone design and a platform bottom with chrome plating, adding a touch of allure to its overall look.

Platform heels have become wildly popular due to their ability to elevate height, offer comfort, and add a bold fashion statement, catering to current trends of both style and practicality. Fashion runways and street culture have proven that this style is here to stay.

Beckinsale‘s style is often described as classic and elegant. She often wears high heels, but she also wears flats and boots. She favors simple styles in classic colors, such as black, white and nude. Beckinsale’s style is both timeless and modern. She is able to wear classic pieces that will never go out of style, but she also knows how to add a modern twist to them.

