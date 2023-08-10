Kate Beckinsale Stands Tall in Towering Platform Boots with Hulk Hands

A cursory glance at Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram profile will tell you two things for sure — she likes to have a good time, and platforms shoes are her go-to.

This was especially evident in a new Instagram Reel that Beckinsale shared with fans on Wednesday, which showed her sporting a pair of massive combat boots. In the playful post, the “Serendipity” actress joked with friends in a set of bold stacked platform boots, featuring smooth black uppers with buckled ankle straps, silver eyelets and roughly 3-inch platform soles. The lace-up set was dynamically complete with chunk block heels for a sky-high height boost.

The “Jolt” star’s footwear has been a favorite of hers for a bit now, as she frequently wears the same pair in various photos and videos on Instagram. In this instance, Beckinsale’s boots starkly contrasted her casual outfit for the occasion: a black cropped T-shirt, paired with low-slung drawstring sweatpants featuring a yellow graphic on the right leg.

Height-boosting shoes are a mainstay for Beckinsale, as seen in another post following her 50th birthday on July 26th. The recent photos show the “Underworld” actress wearing an identical platform boot style with a glittery silver finish, paired with a chunky knit cardigan sweater, a white “Give a Damn” graphic T-shirt and bubblegum pink sweatpants.

Beckinsale recently celebrated her milestone birthday with a slew of famous friends attending a bash held at her Hollywood home. The eclectic group of celebrities included Demi Moore, James Marsen and British “Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani.

When the “Van Helsing” actress wears pumps, she always goes for platform styles, favoring brands including Schutz, Stuart Weitzman, Brandon Blackwood, Versace and Amina Muaddi.