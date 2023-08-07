Karrueche Tran Shines in Metallic Green Sandals at FWRD x Dwayne Wade Event

Karrueche Tran made a dynamic statement at Dwayne Wade’s Hall Of Fame Induction celebration at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Sunday.

For the occasion, the “House Party” actress slipped into a pair of green sandals with a barely-there silhouette. The metallic style featured crystal-embellished straps along its almond toes, as well as ankle straps for added support. For a sharp height boost, the pair was elevated with stiletto heels that were about 4 inches tall.

Karrueche Tran attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 6, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images for FWRD

Tran paired her high-shine heels with a sheer David Koma turtleneck dress, hailing from the British designer’s spring 2023 collection. Her sleeveless piece featured an allover print of multicolored blue, pink, purple and green oil stains for a vibrant statement. The dress was complete with cords cinched on either side by drawstrings, creating a ruched appearance during the occasion — which was hosted by luxury fashion retailer FWRD for the basketball star, attended by guests including Tia Mowry, Queen Latfiah and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Tran’s attire was accented with an assortment of dark silver-toned rings, a pair of textured stud earrings and a matching layered chain bracelet. She kept her dark brown hair in a finger-waved style, complementing minimal makeup with a smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Karrueche Tran attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 6, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images for FWRD

Tran is usually dressed by Bryon James, who can also be credited for the crystal mesh dress and satin pumps she wore to the GLAAD Media Awards in May. The stylist also works with stars including June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson and Marsai Martin.

The actress has been favoring vibrant silhouettes lately. In June, she was seen attending the “Barbie” global premiere in a two-piece yellow satin gown, paired with a bright orange set of pointed-toe patent leather pumps.

Karrueche Tran at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for WWD

When it comes to footwear, Tran favors sleek silhouettes. For red carpet appearances, the “Claws” actress often slips on strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps hailing from top labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Tran can also be seen in sneakers from brands like Nike, Yeezy and Puma.