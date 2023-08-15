Karol G Performs in White Furry Boots for Mañana Será Bonito Tour in Santa Clara

Karol G dazzled on stage during her latest performance for her Mañana Será Bonito Tour.

The Colombian musician hit the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Tuesday night. For the concert, the Grammy-nominated artist slipped into a pair of knee-high boots to complete her stage look. She wore boots covered in a white fur material. The shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a short block heel that reached around 2 inches in height.

Karol G performs at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The singer wore a nude catsuit covered in silver sparkly sequin embellishments. Karol G wore a white beaded sarong skirt over her catsuit. She accessorized with sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

Karol G performs at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Karol G’s shoe style tends to opt for statement-making footwear that complements her bold outfits. She is often spotted wearing high-heeled boots, strappy sandals, and sneakers with eye-catching designs. Her shoe collection features brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen, reflecting her taste for luxury fashion.

The singer’s shoe choices often enhance her overall look, adding an extra touch of glamour and confidence to her stage performances and red-carpet appearances.

This spring, Karol G launched a playful collection of Jibbitz charms for Crocs that pay tribute to the singer’s heritage and fourth studio album, “Mañana Será Bonito.” The album, which dropped in February of this year, is the first entirely Spanish-language album by a female artist to ever reach Billboard’s No. 1 spot.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.