×
Read Next: Sofia Vergara Shows Off Italian Vacation Style in Espadrille Sandals With Husband Joe Manganiello
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Karol G Elevates Y2K Style in Thigh-High Rick Owens Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Karol G performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
Karol G performs on NBC's "Today."
GC Images
Share

Karol G took the stage on Friday at NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The singer tapped into the ever-so-popular Y2K trend in a cropped top with intricate cutouts, paired with a substantial chunky belt, and complemented her ensemble with a maxi skirt featuring a daring slit along the back. 

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Karol G performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
Karol G performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2023 in New York City.Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Her rosy locks were styled into cascading loose waves, adding a touch of softness to her overall look. To harmonize with the pink hues of her hair, she selected jewelry pieces in coordinating shades of pink. The jewelry choice created a cohesive and harmonious color palette.

During the performance, the “Don’t Be Shy” artist donned thigh-high platform boots by Rick Owens, known for their distinctive elongated and exaggerated designs. These boots exemplify the brand’s aesthetic with a calf leather upper extending beyond the knee and a transparent high heel on a platform sole, creating a striking and attention-grabbing look.

Platform boots are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with their elevated soles and edgy designs becoming a prominent fashion trend, adding height and a bold statement to outfits.

Karol’s shoe style tends to opt for statement-making footwear that complements her bold outfits. She is often spotted wearing high-heeled boots, strappy sandals, and sneakers with eye-catching designs and embellishments. Her shoe collection features brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Alexander McQueen, reflecting her affinity for luxury and high-end fashion. Her shoe choices often enhance her overall look, adding an extra touch of glamour and confidence to her stage performances and red carpet appearances.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks as she is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book, "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" at Barclays Center, in New YorkMichelle Obama Book Tour, New York, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Celebrities Wearing Thigh-High Boots
View Gallery32 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Karol G Elevates Y2K Style in Thigh-High Platforms on 'Today' Show
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad