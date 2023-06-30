Karol G Elevates Y2K Style in Thigh-High Rick Owens Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Karol G took the stage on Friday at NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The singer tapped into the ever-so-popular Y2K trend in a cropped top with intricate cutouts, paired with a substantial chunky belt, and complemented her ensemble with a maxi skirt featuring a daring slit along the back.

Karol G performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2023 in New York City. Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Her rosy locks were styled into cascading loose waves, adding a touch of softness to her overall look. To harmonize with the pink hues of her hair, she selected jewelry pieces in coordinating shades of pink. The jewelry choice created a cohesive and harmonious color palette.

During the performance, the “Don’t Be Shy” artist donned thigh-high platform boots by Rick Owens, known for their distinctive elongated and exaggerated designs. These boots exemplify the brand’s aesthetic with a calf leather upper extending beyond the knee and a transparent high heel on a platform sole, creating a striking and attention-grabbing look.

Platform boots are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with their elevated soles and edgy designs becoming a prominent fashion trend, adding height and a bold statement to outfits.

Karol’s shoe style tends to opt for statement-making footwear that complements her bold outfits. She is often spotted wearing high-heeled boots, strappy sandals, and sneakers with eye-catching designs and embellishments. Her shoe collection features brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Alexander McQueen, reflecting her affinity for luxury and high-end fashion. Her shoe choices often enhance her overall look, adding an extra touch of glamour and confidence to her stage performances and red carpet appearances.