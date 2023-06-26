Karol G Looks Etheral in White-Hot Dress & Red Slingback Pumps at Jacquemus’ Spring 2024 Show 

Karol G was among the stars who arrived by rowboat at Château de Versailles to attend the Jacquemus “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 show in Versailles, France.

Joining a slew of other celebrity guests, including power couple David and Victoria Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski and Eva Longoria, the Columbian arrived at the event in the same boat as celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Karol wore an ethereal white column gown featuring a sultry off-the-shoulder design and a thigh-high slit in the back. The “Don’t Be Shy” singer also accessorized with a tiny leather Jacquemus logo top handle bag, which she showed off on her Instagram stories.

Karol G attends the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023, in Versailles, France. Getty Images

As for shoes, Karol slipped into a pair of slinky red leather slingback pumps boasting a skinny silver stiletto heel and silver buckle-embellished toe strap. The square-toe style offering a decent boost of height seamlessly matched her mini bag.

A closer look at Karol G wearing red slingback sandals featuring a buckle toe strap. Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to share her look with her 68.3 million followers, she captioned the post, “Verano rosa,” which translates to “pink summer.”

Karol G and Law Roach attend the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

This spring, Karol G launched a playful collection of Jibbitz charms for Crocs that pay tribute to the singer’s heritage and fourth studio album, “Mañana Será Bonito.” The album, which dropped in February of this year, is the first entirely Spanish-language album by a female artist to ever reach Billboard’s No. 1 spot.

In the same month, she also starred in Paula’s Ibiza 2023 Loewe campaign. The songstress has become known for loving statement accessories like oversized sunglasses and hoop earrings. In terms of shoes, she often wears bold boots and eye-catching platforms.