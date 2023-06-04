Karen Gillan Gets Sleek in Ruffled Dress and Inverted-Heel Mules at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

Karen Gillan took a dynamic step forward at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic.

During the Saturday event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, Gillan arrived in a sharp white minidress. The Marvel actress’ style featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a mock neckline. The piece gained a dash of bold flair, however, from its cuffs — both crafted in layered flowing tiers of draped ruffles, complete with thin black trim for a sophisticated statement.

Karen Gillan attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Gillan finished her outfit with a gold ring and thin gleaming gold hoop earrings. However, the actress also complemented her dress with a tonal pop of color, courtesy of a powder-blue pedicure and cobalt blue manicure.

Karen Gillan attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Gotham/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Gillan slipped into a pair of sleek black mules to finish her outfit. The “Selfie” star’s style featured thin squared soles topped by two thin upper straps, all crafted from smooth glossy patent leather. Gillan’s set was finished with thin angled stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a slick height boost. The pair’s inverted heel silhouette — a popular 2020’s shape, featuring heels at a sharp angle to mimic a heel-less silhouette — completed her outfit with a burst of geometric drama, while smoothly matching her dress’ thin black trim to crrate a coordinating moment from head to toe.

A closer look at Gillan’s mules. Gotham/WireImage

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.