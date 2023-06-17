Kanye West Goes Shoeless in Black Socks for Son Saint West’s Basketball Game

Kanye West attended his son Saint West’s basketball game yesterday with fellow rapper Fabolous in Los Angeles. Also in attendance was Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper stopped by in a brown highly distressed bomber jacket in an oversized style with a crackly, marred texture. Key details on the jacket included zipper closures and a neon orange collar along with matching neon orange lining. Kanye’s outerwear was worn overtop a black and yellow Batman graphic tee and worn in tandem with light brown joggers in a loose and breezy style.

Kanye West attended Saint West’s basketball game in Los Angeles on June 16, 2023. SplashNews.com

The “Good Morning” rapper’s outfit leans into street-style territory with a minimalist approach. These days, Kanye dresses in neutral tones, worn mixed in with his own Yeezy designs which also feature everyday shades with heavy distressing and playful cut-outs.

Finishing off his ensemble, the hitmaker donned chunky silver rings and silver chain necklaces fitted with cross pendants.

Ditching sneakers for his day out, the 24-time Grammy winner sported a pair of black socks. The bottoms of his joggers were tucked into the tops of his socks, offering an interesting appearance. The decision is unexpected and certainly eye-catching.

A closer look at Kanye West’s footwear. SplashNews.com

In a similarly relaxed style, Kardashian wore a plain white cropped tank top paired with bright blue sweats in a baggy style with a drawstring waist. On her feet, the reality star laced up Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers in a white, blue and black colorway with sleek black lace-up closures.

Kanye favors futuristic and utilitarian footwear styles. The record producer often wears his own sneakers, clogs and boots from his Yeezy line. Aside from his own brand, he’s also worn Air Jordan sneakers in the past. In recent months, Kanye’s style has shifted to feature work, combat and hunting boots from brands like Dryshod and Viron.

Kanye West attended Saint West’s basketball game in Los Angeles on June 16, 2023. SplashNews.com

