Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Soars in Christian Louboutin Platform Heels at Chiefs vs. Browns Game

Gracie Hunt brought a pop of color to the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest football game.

While posing on Instagram at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night for the Chiefs’ game against the Cleveland Browns, Hunt wore a towering pair of Christian Louboutin sandals. Her sold-out “Sandale du Désert Alta” style, hailing from Louboutin’s spring 2021 collection, featured red-striped soles elevated with houndstooth-printed heels totaling 5.1-inches in height.

Hunt’s sandals were notably topped with tropical floral-printed fabric slingback straps, creating a further mixed-print effect. Her Louboutin style was complete with wrapped silk ankle straps and lined soles — each covered in an overlapping yellow and black tarot card print, finishing the pair with an eclectically colorful statement.

Christian Louboutin’s Sandale du Désert Alta sandals. Courtesy of Harrod’s

The bold sandals provided a summer-worthy base to Hunt’s game-day outfit: a yellow silk tube top with central pleating and a matching set of shorts, both from womenswear designer Ramy Brook. The set was further elevated with two gold bangles and a stack of gold and diamond bracelets, as well as layered rings and a a diamond-coated pendant strung on a gold chain necklace. Hunt completed her ensemble with a brown leather satchel topped by a gold chain-woven handle, covered in overlapping diagonal quilting — a trending handbag accent seen in new spring styles from brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Saint Laurent and Kurt Geiger.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

