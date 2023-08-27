×
Read Next: Erika Jayne Reaches New Heights in Platform Gladiator Sandals and Little Black Dress for ‘Bet It All on Blonde’ Las Vegas Residency
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Soars in Christian Louboutin Platform Heels at Chiefs vs. Browns Game

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Gracie Hunt attends the TAO x Maxim Big Game Party at Southwest Jet Center on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Christian Louboutin, shoes, heels, high heels, boots, platforms, sandals, mens shoes, womens shoes, fall shoes, fall 2023, 2023 collection, anniversary collection, 30 years
Christian Louboutin, shoes, heels, high heels, boots, platforms, sandals, mens shoes, womens shoes, fall shoes, fall 2023, 2023 collection, anniversary collection, 30 years
Christian Louboutin, shoes, heels, high heels, boots, platforms, sandals, mens shoes, womens shoes, fall shoes, fall 2023, 2023 collection, anniversary collection, 30 years
Christian Louboutin, shoes, heels, high heels, boots, platforms, sandals, mens shoes, womens shoes, fall shoes, fall 2023, 2023 collection, anniversary collection, 30 years
View Gallery
View Gallery11 Images
Share

Gracie Hunt brought a pop of color to the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest football game.

While posing on Instagram at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night for the Chiefs’ game against the Cleveland Browns, Hunt wore a towering pair of Christian Louboutin sandals. Her sold-out “Sandale du Désert Alta” style, hailing from Louboutin’s spring 2021 collection, featured red-striped soles elevated with houndstooth-printed heels totaling 5.1-inches in height.

Hunt’s sandals were notably topped with tropical floral-printed fabric slingback straps, creating a further mixed-print effect. Her Louboutin style was complete with wrapped silk ankle straps and lined soles — each covered in an overlapping yellow and black tarot card print, finishing the pair with an eclectically colorful statement.

Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, sandals, printed sandals, block heels, red soles, platforms, platform sandals, summer sandals, spring sandals, houndstooth sandals, floral sandals, print sandals, brown sandals, leather sandals, silk sandals
Christian Louboutin’s Sandale du Désert Alta sandals.Courtesy of Harrod’s

The bold sandals provided a summer-worthy base to Hunt’s game-day outfit: a yellow silk tube top with central pleating and a matching set of shorts, both from womenswear designer Ramy Brook. The set was further elevated with two gold bangles and a stack of gold and diamond bracelets, as well as layered rings and a a diamond-coated pendant strung on a gold chain necklace. Hunt completed her ensemble with a brown leather satchel topped by a gold chain-woven handle, covered in overlapping diagonal quilting — a trending handbag accent seen in new spring styles from brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Saint Laurent and Kurt Geiger.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Christian Louboutin, sandals, heels, high heels, stiletto heels, fall 2023, fall 2023 collection, anniversary
Christian Louboutin’s 30th Anniversary Collection: Boots, Loafers and Sky-High Heels
View Gallery11 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gracie Hunt Straps on Louboutin Sandals at Chiefs vs. Browns Game
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad