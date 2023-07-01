Kamala Harris Takes Charge in White Suit and Metallic Gray Pumps at 2023 Essence Festival

Kamala Harris held court on Friday at the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture in New Orleans.

The Vice President was outfitted in a sharp white suit, with a slightly oversized blazer in a boxy style worn over a silky light gray cami. Harris tucked her cami into coordinating tailored white trousers on the bottom with zipper detailing at the hem.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, speaks onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

As for footwear, Harris stuck to the classics, donning a pair of metallic gray pointed-toe pumps. The pair was crafted from patent gray leather, hence the high shine, with pointed toes.

Pointed-toe pumps, of all kinds, have made appearances in many of Harris’ ensembles. The style has seen major popularity, revamped in spring and summer hues from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, 7or9 and Paul Andrew among others.

A closer look at Kamala Harris’ shoes. Getty Images

Harris’ style often features power suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots and more.

The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is a multi-day event spanning from June 29 to July 3 that pays homage to all things black culture and hip-hop. Along with a series of panels, which is held in New Orleans, also features a concert segment that will feature some of the biggest names in music including Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and Coco Jones among others. Panel guests thus far have included Kamala Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, speaks onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans. Getty Images

