Kamala Harris Means Business in Classic Black Pumps at Emmett Till National Monument Proclamation

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply suited for the signing ceremony for the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.

During the occasion on Tuesday, Harris attended the ceremony with President Joe Biden and Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr. in the Indian Treaty Room in Washington, D.C. For the occasion, the politician’s attire featured a simple black pantsuit with a lapeled blazer and matching trousers. The set was layered atop an ivory silk blouse, which featured a draped pussy-bow neck sash for added flair.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Harris opted to accent her outfit with contrasting jewelry, including a thin gold bangle layered with a thick silver wristwatch. The vice president’s ensemble was further completed with pearl stud earrings, as well as a gold flag pin, thin gold ring and her diamond-encrusted wedding ring.

When it came to footwear, Harris completed her outfit with a set of matching or complementary pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style has become one of her core signatures throughout her career, as she often wears styles with triangular toes and closed counters at a variety of heights.

Similar pointed-tone pumps to Harris’ are an evergreen shoe in the market, with styles favored for decades for their sharp silhouette and ability to dress up both casual and formal outfits. Pairs are often released in a wide range of block and stiletto-heeled formats with an equally expansive variety of materials, textures and colors, as seen in new spring styles from labels including Jimmy Choo, Tory Burch and Kat Maconie.

Harris’ style often features power suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots and more.