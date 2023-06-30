Kamala Harris Suits Up in Black Pumps for Global Black Economic Forum During Essence Festival

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture press conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center yesterday in New Orleans. She stopped by the Global Black Economic Forum to speak with the President and CEO of TIAA, Thasunda Brown Duckett.

The Oakland native suited up in a gray suit made up of a tailored blazer and matching trousers. She teamed the suit with a white top underneath to offer a pop of contrast.

(L-R) Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, and Thasunda Brown Duckett, President & CEO of TIAA, attends the Global Black Economic Forum’s Access & Economic Opportunity summit. Getty Images for ESSENCE

On her feet, she selected a pair of classic black pumps. Pumps feature a closed toe and a low-cut vamp, revealing the top of the foot. They typically have a medium to high heel, providing an elongating effect, and are often crafted from various materials, including leather, suede or patent leather, offering a sleek and polished look.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Global Black Economic Forum’s Access & Economic Opportunity summit. Getty Images for ESSENCE

Black pump shoes are a timeless and versatile footwear style. With a closed toe and a medium to high heel, they exude elegance and sophistication. Originating in the 18th century, black pumps have remained a classic choice, seamlessly complementing a wide range of outfits, from formal attire to everyday wear.

Harris is known for her distinctive style, which can be described as professional and polished. She often opts for tailored suits in neutral colors, such as black, gray, and navy. Her outfits are typically well-coordinated, with clean lines and minimal embellishments. Harris tends to favor classic silhouettes, including blazers, pencil skirts and trousers. Her clothing choices reflect a conservative and authoritative image, fitting for her role as a politician.

When it comes to her shoe style, Kamala Harris tends to choose practical and comfortable options. She is often seen wearing low-heeled pumps or flats that prioritize functionality over fashion. Her shoe choices lean towards traditional designs and neutral colors, complementing her overall professional attire. While her shoe collection is not known for being particularly trendy or cutting-edge, Harris prioritizes practicality and comfort, which aligns with her busy schedule and demanding responsibilities as a public figure.