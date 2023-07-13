Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Keep It Casual in Black Loafers and Sneakers at ‘Beetlejuice’ Opening Night in Hollywood

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attended the Los Angeles opening of Broadway’s hit musical “Beetlejuice” at the Pantages Theatre.

For the musical date, “The Big Bang Theory” actress and her partner kept it casual, sporting a neutral white tank top underneath an open buttoned-down black shirt and straight-cut black trousers. Pelphrey followed suit in a dark denim buttoned-down shirt with white buttons and black pants.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Cuoco stepped out in black loafers with no socks while the “Ozarc” actor went with a pair of black leather sneakers with thick white rubber soles. In his hand, a leopard-print hand purse added a pop of color to their sober outfits for the night.

When it comes to footwear, Cuoco’s style can go from comfy casual flat styles to red carpet glamorous. She is a bonafide shoe lover with an expansive collection she’s shared on her social media and public appearances with Chanel boots and flats being her favourite ones. She also owns and wears a myriad of styles from her go-to brands like Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent and, on occasion, Isabel Marant for a more boho-chic look. When she’s off-duty and while she was pregnant she favored more casual styles including Nike running sneakers, Havaianas flip flops and Sergio Rossi flats.