×
Read Next: Sam Smith Makes a Statement in Oversized ’16XL’ Sweater, Baggy Pants & Platform Boots at ‘Barbie’ Photocall in London
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Keep It Casual in Black Loafers and Sneakers at ‘Beetlejuice’ Opening Night in Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the HBO Emmy's Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
View Gallery
View Gallery12 Images
Share

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attended the Los Angeles opening of Broadway’s hit musical “Beetlejuice” at the Pantages Theatre.

For the musical date, “The Big Bang Theory” actress and her partner kept it casual, sporting a neutral white tank top underneath an open buttoned-down black shirt and straight-cut black trousers. Pelphrey followed suit in a dark denim buttoned-down shirt with white buttons and black pants.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey arriving to opening night of 'Beetlejuice' at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Pictured: Kaley Cuoco,Tom Pelphrey Ref: SPL9282111 120723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey.SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Cuoco stepped out in black loafers with no socks while the “Ozarc” actor went with a pair of black leather sneakers with thick white rubber soles. In his hand, a leopard-print hand purse added a pop of color to their sober outfits for the night.

When it comes to footwear, Cuoco’s style can go from comfy casual flat styles to red carpet glamorous. She is a bonafide shoe lover with an expansive collection she’s shared on her social media and public appearances with Chanel boots and flats being her favourite ones. She also owns and wears a myriad of styles from her go-to brands like Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent and, on occasion, Isabel Marant for a more boho-chic look. When she’s off-duty and while she was pregnant she favored more casual styles including Nike running sneakers, Havaianas flip flops and Sergio Rossi flats.

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco’s Big Year In Shoes
View Gallery12 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Keep It Casual in Loafers & Sneakers in LA
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad