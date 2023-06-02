Kaley Cuoco Serves Peekaboo Style in Black Blazer, Bralette & Suede Pumps at ‘Based on a True Story’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kaley Cuoco attended the premiere of Peacock Original’s “Based on a True Story” yesterday in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, “The Big Bang Theory” actress was clad in a Michael Kors ensemble comprised of an oversized black structural blazer worn overtop a lacy bra. The jacket was worn with a fringy pleated maxi skirt also in black.

Kaley Cuoco attends the premiere for Peacock Original’s “Based on a True Story” at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

As for footwear, Cuoco stepped out in black pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps. The jet black pair were crafted of satin black uppers with sharp knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. The footwear was finished off with thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, offering the thespian’s look a conservative height boost.

A closer look at Kaley Cuoco’s shoes. FilmMagic

Pointed-toe pumps are a must-have item for many celebrities, Cuoco included. The shoe style offers the wearer’s outfit a neutral and sophisticated touch.

When it comes to footwear, Cuoco’s style ranges from slick to glamorous. The “Authors Anonymous” star is a self-professed shoe lover with an expansive collection to match — her favorites being Chanel boots and flats, as well as any footwear by Miu Miu. The actress also owns a variety of designer heels from Manolo Blahnik, Nina Shoes, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

Kaley Cuoco attends the premiere for Peacock Original’s “Based on a True Story” at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

On the red carpet, Cuoco’s footwear ranges from femme to preppy, including Kate Spade New York loafers, Stuart Weitzman platform sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress’ off-duty style is more casual, encompassing styles including Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip flops, and Sergio Rossi flats.

“Based on a True Story” is a comedy thriller show that follows a real estate agent, a plumber and a former tennis star as they seize a unique opportunity to profit from America’s obsession with crime and sordid events. The show features stars like Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Natalia Dyer and will be available to stream on Peakcock starting June 8.