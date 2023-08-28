Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Gets Sporty in Adidas ZG23 Vent Golf Shoes

Donald Trump’s Grandfather Kai Trump brought neutral style to the golf course during her last practice on Sunday.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump slipped into a pair of white Adidas ZG23 Vent golf shoes. The low-top sneakers featured a leather upper accompanied by three silver stripes and a mesh panel along the vamp. The sneakers were completed with a lace-up closure and an angled rubber sole.

Kai paired the shoes with a black racerback tank top and a navy blue miniskirt with a paneled design along the pleated back.

Adidas ZG23 Vent golf shoes Adidas

The golfer accessorized the look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of black square sunglasses. She kept her light brown hair in a low ponytail pushed back with a white headband which brought attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The 16-year-old devotes most of her time to becoming a better golfer. She has been seen training with professional athletes like Lexi Thomspon. She mostly takes to the social media app to showcase her improved golfing skills. In June, Kai took some time off from practice to spend time with her family at her cousin Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah. She posed with the rest of her cousins in a floral dress and strappy heels.

For public outings, the golfer often gravitates towards neutral and metallic sandals like the shiny pair she wore to her aunt Tiffany Trump’s wedding last November, which she paired with a black dress. Throughout her Instagram posts, the teenager can mostly be seen in lace-up golf shoes but from time to time, she will slip into a pair of colorful sneakers from athletic brands like Nike and Puma.