Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Joins Family for Cousin’s Bat Mitzvah in Floral Dress and Strappy Heels

Kai Trump and her family gathered for a religious celebration over the weekend.

Lara Trump posted to her Instagram a shot from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah. In the photo, Lara’s children, Kai and several other cousins posed together, including Arabella, the cousin being celebrated.

Lara captioned her post, “Nothing better in the whole world than COUSINS!!! Mazel tov, Arabella! We love you! ” Other than her cousins, Kai’s dad Donald Trump Jr. and aunt Tiffany Trump, along with more family members were also gathered in Miami for the traditional religious ceremony.

For the occasion, Kai wore a navy blue dress. The 16-year-old styled the blue dress with a faint floral print for her cousin’s big night. She matched with her cousins as many wore shades of blue for the ceremony.

Kai wore her hair down and kept her accessories to a minimum. For her footwear, she added a pair of strappy heels. Her sandals featured a crisscross ankle strap for extra support as well as a thin heel that reached roughly three inches.

When it comes to footwear, Kai often wears neutral and metallic sandals in flat and heeled silhouettes, as well as round-toed flats, for public occasions. When she’s not celebrating at family functions, she spends her free time on the golf course.

When hitting the course, the teenager tends favors white lace-up golf shoes from brands like Puma and Travis Matthew Ringer. Off duty, she has also donned colorful Nike sneakers over the years as well.

