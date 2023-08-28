Justin Bieber Rides a CitiBike in Yellow Crocs After Event With Hailey Bieber in NYC

Justin Bieber was casually dressed as he accompanied his wife, Hailey Bieber, at the Krispy Kreme and Rhode Skin event in New York City on Monday — Hailey was promoting the launch of her skincare brand’s latest product, Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment.

The “I Don’t Care” singer slipped into a pair of yellow Crocs for the occasion. The iconic clog silhouette was worn with the heel strap forward, laying just above the circular cutouts along the rubber upper. The slip-on set was customized with an assortment of Jibbitz on both pieces.

Justin Bieber is seen biking in New York City. GC Images

Later, he was seen riding a CitiBike through the streets of Manhattan.

Justin wore a light gray zip-up hoodie and paired it with matching sweat shorts with a ribbed waistline. The singer completed the look with a light pink graphic trucker hat with the side and back mesh panels facing forward.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive at Krispy Kreme in Times Square on Aug. 28, 2023 in New York City. GC Images

Meanwhile, Hailey opted for a red strapless a-line mini dress with gold jewelry that featured strawberry earrings and a sparkling “B” pendant chain. She paired the silhouette with patent leather mules with a stiletto heel that was about 5 inches tall. She completed the look with a red leather shoulder bag.

Last month, we saw the couple taking a stroll with their dogs while in Malibu. Justin stepped out to grab lunch in a cream zip-up hoodie and sneakers while Hailey opted for a light trench coat and a pair of gold-embellished flats.

The two are infamously known for making appearances in uncoordinated outfits. On rare occasions, they will both step out in streetwear style like last month in NYC when the model wore a baby tee with loafers. Between the couple, their extensive shoe closet includes various sneakers styles from brands like Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White.