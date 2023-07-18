Jung Kook Goes Grunge in Studded Shirt, Denim and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Sneakers on ‘Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’

Jung Kook brought modern grunge to New York City for the “Elvis Duran Show.”

While appearing on Duran’s morning talk show at SiriusXM’s Manhattan studios on Monday, the South Korean singer wore a casual outfit that seemingly took inspiration from the ’90s. For the occasion, Jung Kook slipped on a white T-shirt, which was tucked into light blue wide-leg Balenciaga jeans with a faded appearance for added edge. The set was given a punky touch, however, from an open dark green and blue plaid short-sleeved button-up accented with rows of small metal studs.

(L-R): Jung Kook meets host Elvis Duran at the “Elvis Duran And The Morning Show” in New York City on July 17, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jung Kook smoothly accented his casual attire with a black leather belt, as well as a silver chain bracelet, lip ring and small huggie earrings.

Jung Kook appears on SiriusXM’s “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” in New York City on July 17, 2023. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jung Kook completed his outfit with a set of equally edgy sneakers by Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. The BTS member’s style featured black and white paneled leather uppers with rounded toes, as well as perforated toe panels. The set included white rubber outsoles with a thinly ridged base, making them ideal for practically casual wear. However, the set was elevated through white midsoles with a texture that gave off a melting appearance, bringing Jung Kook’s outfit full circle with a rebellious take on everyday neutral sneakers.

A closer look at Jung Kook’s sneakers. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Jung Kook’s style is casual and sharp. The singer often wears chunky and monochrome sneakers from brands including Puma, Balenciaga, Visvim and Versace. In colder months, he can also be seen in lace-up work and combat boots from Prada, Dr. Martens and Rick Owens.

The musician is also becoming a growing fashion force as well, with a 2023 appointment as the new global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein. While in BTS, Jung Kook also established himself as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

