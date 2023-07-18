×
Jung Kook Goes Grunge in Studded Shirt, Denim and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Sneakers on ‘Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: J Hope attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: J-Hope attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: J-Hope attends the Hermes Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: J-Hope performs on stage during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Jung Kook brought modern grunge to New York City for the “Elvis Duran Show.”

While appearing on Duran’s morning talk show at SiriusXM’s Manhattan studios on Monday, the South Korean singer wore a casual outfit that seemingly took inspiration from the ’90s. For the occasion, Jung Kook slipped on a white T-shirt, which was tucked into light blue wide-leg Balenciaga jeans with a faded appearance for added edge. The set was given a punky touch, however, from an open dark green and blue plaid short-sleeved button-up accented with rows of small metal studs.

(L-R): Jung Kook meets host Elvis Duran at the “Elvis Duran And The Morning Show” in New York City on July 17, 2023.Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jung Kook smoothly accented his casual attire with a black leather belt, as well as a silver chain bracelet, lip ring and small huggie earrings.

Jung Kook appears on SiriusXM’s “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” in New York City on July 17, 2023.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jung Kook completed his outfit with a set of equally edgy sneakers by Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. The BTS member’s style featured black and white paneled leather uppers with rounded toes, as well as perforated toe panels. The set included white rubber outsoles with a thinly ridged base, making them ideal for practically casual wear. However, the set was elevated through white midsoles with a texture that gave off a melting appearance, bringing Jung Kook’s outfit full circle with a rebellious take on everyday neutral sneakers.

A closer look at Jung Kook’s sneakers.Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Jung Kook’s style is casual and sharp. The singer often wears chunky and monochrome sneakers from brands including Puma, Balenciaga, Visvim and Versace. In colder months, he can also be seen in lace-up work and combat boots from Prada, Dr. Martens and Rick Owens.

The musician is also becoming a growing fashion force as well, with a 2023 appointment as the new global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein. While in BTS, Jung Kook also established himself as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Aaron enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

