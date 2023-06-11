Julianne Hough Blooms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Heels at Tony Awards 2023  

Julianne Hough attended the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater in New York tonight. The “Footloose” star hosted the ceremony’s pre-show, “The Tony Awards: Act One,” with “So Help Me Todd” actor Skylar Astin.

Hough was outfitted in a floral Carolina Herrera gown. The halter-style dress featured a ruffled collar and a floor-sweeping skirt. The garment had a pink and green floral print set against a black background, making the print pop. It was sleeveless and breezy with a belted midsection adorned with a striking floral applique.

Julianne Hough at Tony Awards 2023. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Rounding out her look, the “Curve” actress toted a satin black mini bag with a silver crystalized chain handle which she wore with equally shiny silver abstract earrings. Hough’s hair was gathered into an updo featuring wispy bangs that complemented her features.

Julianne Hough at Tony Awards 2023. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

As for footwear, Hough’s shoes could not be seen thanks to the lengthy hem of her gown, she was later seen wearing black pointed-toe pumps onstage. The Broadway star is an avid wearer of pointed-toe pumps, incorporating the footwear style into many of her more formal looks.

Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, pumps and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michelle, Jodie Comer and other stars.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Tony Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women

Most Comfortable Heels