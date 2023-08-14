Julianne Hough Shines in Gold Sandals for Jennifer Klein’s Day Of Indulgence

Julianne Hough had an all-white moment for Hollywood producer Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence event on Sunday. Hosted by Klein at her Los Angeles home, the exclusive women’s-only event included guests like Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp and Tia Mowry.

For the occasion, Hough slipped into a pair of metallic gold sandals. The “Safe Haven” star’s shiny set featured thin upper straps and toe loops atop thin light brown almond-toed soles. The style’s ankle straps created a diagonal appearance along her feet as it connected to its footbeds.

Julianne Hough at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Hough paired her shiny sandals with a white button-down blouse with a hidden closure and shoulder cutouts, paired with white high-waisted raw-edge denim shorts. The set was fastened by a thin light brown leather belt with a silver clasp, which the actress also elevated with a gold pendant necklace, two rings, a linked bracelet and a pair of huggie earrings. She also added brown oversized radiator sunglasses and a woven straw Loewe crossbody bag with light brown leather trim for a bohemian finish. She kept her bright blond hair in a blown-out style, complementing her minimal makeup that included a nude pink lip.

However, the Day of Indulgence wasn’t Hough’s only summer style moment this season. The actress was recently on the cover of Hamptons Magazine’s 45th Anniversary issue, which she celebrated on Instagram last month with a video from the scenic location. For the occasion, she stylishly celebrated in a mesh Christian Siriano set and Roger Vivier’s “I Love Vivier” pumps.

The “Footloose” actress has a keen sense of chic style. For red carpet appearances, she gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. When off-duty, she likes to slip into flats, mules or athletic sneakers from brands like Hoka and Under Armour. Hough’s shoe closet is filled with versatile styles from affordable brands like Femme LA and Free People and top labels like Kate Space and Franco Sarto.