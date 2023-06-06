Julianne Hough Shines in Strapless White Hot Dress & Stiletto Pumps at New 42’s We Are Family Gala

Julianne Hough stylishly posed for a photo at New 42’s We Are Family gala, an event filled with musical performances and guests showcasing the profound ability of theater to forge meaningful connections across generations. The event was held at the Plaza Hotel Monday in New York.

As a co-host of the event, Hough wore a mesmerizing white ball gown that boasted a crafted structured bodice flowing elegantly to the floor. The neckline was adorned with intricate tasseled embellishments.

Julianne Hough poses for a photo at the New 42 We Are Family gala. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for New 42

To complement the look, she wore her hair in a vintage ponytail with curtain bangs at the center to make way for the dress to shine bright.

On her feet, she strapped on a pair of white stiletto pumps, elevating her look by at least 5 inches. The white stiletto pump has become a timeless fashion trend, symbolizing elegance and sophistication. Its history traces back to the 1950s when designer Roger Vivier popularized the slender high-heel silhouette. In the following decades, icons like Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana further propelled its allure. Today, white stiletto pumps remain a coveted choice for formal events, red carpets, and bridal wear, symbolizing glamour and a timeless sense of style.

Julianne Hough poses for a photo at the New 42 We Are Family gala. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for New 42



Hough’s go-to footwear consists of affordable neutral mules and square-toed heels from brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. During her off-duty moments, she embraces flats, closed-toe mules, pumps, and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. Additionally, Hough’s casual style includes a variety of athletic sneakers from popular brands like Hoka, Under Armour and more.

Related:

Best gifts for women

Best work shoes for women