Julianne Hough Shares Her Favorite Workouts in White Hoka ‘Clifton 8’ Sneakers

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to share some of her favorite workouts in a short video posted yesterday. “Even when I’m on the go, I always find time to move my body,” she captioned.

Working up a sweat, the Broadway star laced up a pair of Hoka “Clifton 8” plain white athletic sneakers. Worn with ankle weights, the chunky pair was comprised of matching white laces and aerodynamic and lightweight mesh uppers. The sporty style retails for $140.

Hoka “Clifton 8” sneakers. Hoka

The footwear also includes easy on-heel tabs, plush rubber outsoles and reliable tread that offered the thespian a non-slip experience. Hough’s athletic style makes for a perfect marriage of both style and function, merging together the best of both worlds.

For the tutorial, the “Rock of Ages” star was clad in a white crisscross sports bra made of a stretchy fabric featuring thick and supportive straps. On the bottom, Hough sported black athletic shorts in a high-waisted style made of a breathable fabric.

“I’ve put together some of my favorite go-to exercises that you can do no matter where you are!” Hough continued. The video saw the “Footloose” star laid on a workout mat, detailing each move and the number of reps on the screen.

Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, pumps and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka and Under Armour among a myriad of other brands.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

