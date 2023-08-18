×
Read Next: Sean Wotherspoon Teases an Adidas Gazelle Made of Mushroom Leather
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Julianne Hough Shares Her Favorite Workouts in White Hoka ‘Clifton 8’ Sneakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Julianne Hough is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Julianne Hough Works Up a Sweat in White Hoka 'Clifton 8' Sneakers
Julianne Hough Works Up a Sweat in White Hoka 'Clifton 8' Sneakers
Julianne Hough Works Up a Sweat in White Hoka 'Clifton 8' Sneakers
Julianne Hough Works Up a Sweat in White Hoka 'Clifton 8' Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery5 Images
Share

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to share some of her favorite workouts in a short video posted yesterday. “Even when I’m on the go, I always find time to move my body,” she captioned.

Working up a sweat, the Broadway star laced up a pair of Hoka “Clifton 8” plain white athletic sneakers. Worn with ankle weights, the chunky pair was comprised of matching white laces and aerodynamic and lightweight mesh uppers. The sporty style retails for $140.

Hoka "Clifton 8" sneakers.
Hoka “Clifton 8” sneakers.Hoka

The footwear also includes easy on-heel tabs, plush rubber outsoles and reliable tread that offered the thespian a non-slip experience. Hough’s athletic style makes for a perfect marriage of both style and function, merging together the best of both worlds.

For the tutorial, the “Rock of Ages” star was clad in a white crisscross sports bra made of a stretchy fabric featuring thick and supportive straps. On the bottom, Hough sported black athletic shorts in a high-waisted style made of a breathable fabric.

“I’ve put together some of my favorite go-to exercises that you can do no matter where you are!” Hough continued. The video saw the “Footloose” star laid on a workout mat, detailing each move and the number of reps on the screen.

Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, pumps and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka and Under Armour among a myriad of other brands.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:
Best Chunky Sneakers

Best Workout Shoes

Julianne Hough street style and Nina Dobrev spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California. 02 Dec 2018 Pictured: Julianne Hough. Photo credit: PG/BauerGriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA317421_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
28 of Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery28 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Julianne Hough Works Up a Sweat in White Hoka 'Clifton 8' Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad